Handball player Randhawa honoured

Randhawa has been selected to participate in the prestigious World University Games in Spain. The games will take place from June 21 to July 2, 2024, marking a significant achievement for Randhawa and his institution.

Harpreet's selection for the World University Games follows his impressive performance at the Junior Asian Championship in Bahrain. He has a commendable track record, having represented Maharashtra in numerous national competitions and secured medals for the state, showcasing his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. The training camp for the tournament will commence on June 5 in Kottayam at MG University and continue until June 19. The team will then depart for Antequera, Spain, where the tournament is scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 30, 2024.

This accomplishment is a proud moment for the entire Raisoni group and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Harpreet is the sole representative from RTMNU participating in the All India University team games, adding a significant feather to the university's cap.

The Randhawa family has a distinguished legacy in sports, with all four members being international handball players and former students of RTMNU. His father, Dr. Inderjeet Singh Randhawa, mother, Dr. Lovneet Kaur Randhawa, and elder brother, Major Manpreet Singh Randhawa, have all served as captains of the Indian handball team. Their extraordinary contributions to the sport have earned them a place in the Limca Book of Records.

Harpreet extends his heartfelt gratitude to chairman Sunil Raisoni and Shreyas Raisoni for their unwavering support in his handball journey. He also thanks his coaches, Dr. Inderjeet Singh Randhawa.