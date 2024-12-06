Harendrra to grace SJAN-Raisoni awards function on Dec 21

Continuing its tradition SJAN will honour senior and junior (male, female) sportspersons along with sports organiser, best school and best college for promotion of sports. The names of the awardees will be declared soon.

Dronacharya Awardee Harendra Singh returned to India after successfully coaching the USA men’s team. He was appointed as Indian women team coach and within a couple of months the eves retained Asian Champions Trophy earlier in November. Under Harendra as coach India has won 11 gold medals including 2016 junior World Cup, 2017 women’s Asia Cup, 2018 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy and 2024 Women’s Asian Trophy.