Harshida FC thrash Hill Top 4-0

Nagpur, aug 5

In a one-sided encounter, Harshida FC (Gumgaon) thrashed Hill Top FC 4-0 in the ongoing Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Vidarbha-level Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground, here on Friday.Harshida FC dominated the proceeding right from the beginning. In the very first minute, Rohit Kathoute put them in the leading position thru a fabulous goal. Two minutes later Khemu Kathoute struck and increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Harshida FC came thru Atul Kathoute in the 11th minute.

After a change of ends, once again Kathoute found the net in the 45th minute and sealed the fate of the opponents. SFC, Omkarnagar blanked Unity FC 2-0. Anmol Shrivastav ensured the victory by scoring two goals in the 29th and 59th minutes.

In another match, Kudrat FC defeated KP Shinde 5-4 via tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In a penalty shootout, Abdul Razak, Ayush Raut, Harsh Baisware, Vipul Guikar and Akshay Deep perfectly scored the goals for Kudrat FC. For opponents, Ajmayin Raheem, SurajjGanore, Javed Akhtar and Yusuf Ahmed scored the goals.

Deep Warriors entered the next round defeating Nawshahi FC1-0. Gaurav Soyone scored an all-important goal for Deep Warriors in the 17th minute.

Sajju FC Mominpura defeated Firoz FC1-0. Hasan Ashraf fashioned the victory by scoring the winning goal in the 31st minute. Young Boys FC blanked Johar FC 2-0. Shrikant Gedme (51st min) and AjinkyaTiwari(53 min) struck within a span of two minutes in the second half to ensure the victory.