Haryana bag double crown in netball

In the women’s final, Haryana overcame Delhi for the crown. Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh shared the third place.

In the men’s summit clash, that was also played between the same teams, Haryana again called the shots beating Delhi. Maharashtra and Kerala took the joint third spot.

Hariom Kaushik of Netball Development Committee, General Secretary, Netball Federation of India Vijender Singh; President of Maharashtra Amateur Netball Association Vipin Kamdar Dr Lalit Jivani, Secretary, Dr Yogendra Pande, and Dr Narendra Murthy graced the prize distribution function.Anmol Gandhe and Sanjay Biranwar worked hard for the event.

Best players: Men —Parveen (Haryana), Deepak Seravat (Delhi), Akash (J&K), Ritesh (Maharashtra), Simarjit (Punjab) and Arun (Kerala).

Women —Sonam (Haryana), Riya (Delhi), Gagana (Karnataka), Sanjana (UP), Mounika (Telangana), Anisha (HP), Kaushal (Gujarat) and Rupali (Maharashtra).