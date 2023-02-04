Health tips

-Lina Tote

Dietician, Nelson Hospital

By running, the process of development of brain cells continues. New cells are also produced rapidly. In any type of exercise, coordination between body and mind is very important, because due to this, the body gets benefited due to exercise . It has been seen that the concentration of many people has increased just because of running. Therefore, if the brain is to be strong, then everyone should run regularly. Lokmat Maha Marathon inspires to run. The enthusiasm and positivity that I see here is truly remarkable.

- Dr. Jeevan Kinkar

Neuro surgeon, Nelson Hospital.

Running is the best exercise for smooth blood circulation . Everyone should run at least three days a week. I think you are getting a golden opportunity to start running on the platform of Lokmat Maha Mrathon . Such competitions are necessary to keep the health of the society good. If you get hurt while running, please do not self-medicate. Because there is a risk of serious injury. Make a habit of stretching after running e as it helps in getting the muscles back to normal.

-Neha Choudhary

Physiotherapist