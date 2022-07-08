Heated argument between Kishor Kumeria and MLA Ashish Jaiswal amid Shiv Sena split

Nagpur: Ramtek MLA Ashish Jaiswal, who had joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group, has finally come out in the field to reply to Nagpur district chief Kishor Kumeria. When Ramtek's seat in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was vacated by the BJP in 2019, Jaiswal revolted and fought against the BJP as an independent.



Kumeria said that "Shiv Sena had given full responsibility of Ramtek Assembly to MLA Jaiswal. Jaiswal betrayed the party. BJP defeated Jaiswal in the 2014 assembly elections."

"In 2019, an alliance was formed and Ramtek's seat went to BJP. Jaiswal, who is now the guardian of Hindutva, revolted at that time and contested the elections as an independent. Those who say Shiv Sainiks do not want an alliance with BJP are now serving BJP, "said Kumeria.

"The party is not personal property, the statement made by MLA Jaiswal is indecent. It is only because he did not get the ministerial post that he is suffering. Admit that you have joined the Shinde group out of lust for the ministry and fear of the ED" Kumeria has urged Jaiswal.