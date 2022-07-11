Heavy rainfall hits Vidarbha, 205 mm rain recorded in Gadchiroli district

Nagpur: Rains on the backlog in June, however, put a surplus in July. As on June 30, there was a 41 per cent deficit with only 127 mm of rainfall. However, July has received 8% more rainfall so far. As on July 10, Vidarbha receives an average rainfall of 266.9 mm; But so far 288 mm of rainfall has been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, the rainy season that has been going on for the last few days continues on Sunday as well. Except Akola and Amravati, heavy rains lashed all parts of Vidarbha. A record rainfall of 205.8 mm was recorded in Mulchera area of ​​Gadchiroli. Gadchiroli received 44 mm of rain in 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 64.6 mm was recorded in Savner taluka of Nagpur district. The city received 34.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours with 18 mm of rainfall. Heavy rains have increased water storage in the river. The city of Gondia received 52 mm of rainfall during the day. Chandrapur received 72.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours including 20 mm during the day. Till Sunday morning, 102.5 mm of rain was recorded at Mul in Chandrapur. Ralegaon in Yavatmal received 105 mm of rainfall, while Dhamangaon in Amravati received 57.2 mm. Wardha received 121.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours with 13 mm of rainfall during the day.

The meteorological department had forecast heavy rains till July 12. According to him, the rains have intensified in various districts. Due to good rains everywhere, the farmers have started sowing and planting activities at a fast pace. The department also issued a red rain alert on Monday. The observatory has forecast torrential rains with an orange alert till July 13. According to some meteorologists, the rains will continue till July 22 in Maharashtra including Vidarbha.