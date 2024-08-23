Heritage beat MSB School 2-0

Founder and director of Heritage International School and Heritage Kids Altamash Zeeshaan, expressed his pride in the team’s performance. The principal also congratulated the team on their outstanding performance, recognizing the hard work and determination that led to this victory.

Sports teachers dedication and strategic guidance were key factors in preparing the team for this match. Their relentless efforts in training and motivating the students have paid off remarkably.

The next match is scheduled for August 26, 2024, and the team is eager to continue their winning streak.