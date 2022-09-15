High risk surgery performed at Nelson

A team of doctors headed by the Neurosurgeon Dr. Sandeep Iratwar, successfully performed an high risk surgery on a three-month old baby to save his life, in Nelson Hospital Nagpur.

Arsh, a daily wage worker's son was born with a small visible and painful lump at the back of his head. As he grew, so did the lump and doctors diagnosed it as a brain tumor.To get rid of the tumors, which was the size of a fist, 3-month-old baby Arsh needed to undergo 3 surgical procedures. But his poor parents could not afford it. It is so painful for him, he used to cry endlessly.

Iqbal gathered all the money he had saved and shifted his son to a Nelson hospital in Nagpur. Baby Arsh has to undergone three surgeries where the excess fluid was drained out of the brain and the tumor was removed. The funds was arranged by the hospital through Crowd funding through Milaap.