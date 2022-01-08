Hill Academy off to a flying start

Nagpur,

Hill Hockey Academy defeated Nagpur Hockey Academy 5-1 to start their campaign on winning note in the Women's Hockey League organised by Vidarbha Women's HockeyAssociation (VWHA) at Tiger Gap ground, Sadar on Saturday.

For Hill Academy, Himanshi (7th min, 37th min )and Samiksha Yelne(15th and 18th min) struck twice. Vaishnavi Kubde (9th min) was another scorer. For the opponents, Jiya Singh ( 28th min) and Aakanksha Patil (35th min) scored one goal each.

Earlier former VHA secretary Vinod Kumar Trivedi inaugurated the tournament. .Corporator Sunil Agrawal, Kamlesh Chaudhary, Ravi Sripatwar, V.K Pande, Shital Singh, Kuldeep Reddy, Ravi Francis, Vivek Siriah, Satish Fulsunge, Parvez Qureshi, Anil Daral, Smt. Gayatri Siriah, Shaila Sakhare. VWHA president Mamta Trivedi, presided over the function. Sunil Madne read the report of the VWHA. Proceedings conducted by secretary Pramod Jain,

Today's Matches: Abhinav Mahila Hockey Club vs Nagpur Hockey Academy at 2.00.p.m. Eram Women Club Vs Nagpur City Police Women team at 3. 30 p.m.