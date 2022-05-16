Himanshi, Yashashvi shine in Ira’s big victory

Nagpur, May16

Himanshi Gawande and Yashashvi netted six goals each as Ira International drubbed hel Khiladi Khel 15-0 in the ongoing hockey event of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground.

Himanshi (3rd, 14th, 21st, 30th, 49th, 60th) and Yashashvi (4th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 42nd, 44th) were unstoppable as they scored goals at will as Ira International crushed Khel Khiladi Khel 15-0. The other scorers were Samihska Yelke (26th), Tanisha Sengar (28th) and Rutuja Dekate (52nd).

In another girls’ match, Dinanath Academy beat Swaminarayan School 3-1.

Jiya Singh (2nd), Sneha Uikey (17th) and Muskan Upadhyay (46th) were the scorers.

For Swaminarayan, Oshin Bansod (20th) reduced the margin.

In boy section, In the men’s section, New Police Boys defeated Dinanath Academy to move into next round. Lucky Mishra (34th, 53rd) scored a brace as New Police Boys beat Dinanath Academy 3-1. Shailesh Thakre (44th) was the other scorer for New Police Boys. For Dinanath, Sayyam Ansari scored in 10th minute. In their second match, New Police Boys drubbed Hill Hockey Academy 5-2.

Bablu Neware (4th, 17th), Prajwal Kshirshar (12th), Shailesh Thakre (26th), and Ansh Kalakoti (52nd) scored for New Police Boys. For Hill Hockey Academy, Akash Barbate (49th) and Sachin Saini (55th) scored.