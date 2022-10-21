Hislop men basketball champion

Hislop College bagged the winners trophy by defeating Dr. Ambedkar College in the final match 73-35. For Hislop College, Harshal Marotkar scored 25 points and Smeet Joshi Scored 18 points.

In the semifinal match Hislop College defeated City Premier College 58-37. For Hislop College, Harshal Marotkar scored 23 points and Smeet Joshi netted 21 baskets. In the quarterfinal match Hislop College defeated YCCE 57-36. For Hislop College, Pratham Gupta top scored with 17 points and Danesh Shivpeth scored 15 points.

The prizes were given by principal of HA College Dr. Virender Jumle. Former basketball player Renuka Taksale was the guest of honour. Director, Department of Physical Education, RTMNU and Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, selection panel chairman Dr. Ashwin Chande, Hislop principal Dr. Prashant Shelke, Dr. Pratik Michael, Archanna Kottewar, Dinesh Kimta, Dr. Manoj Ambadkar, Mahesh Gaherwar, Dr. Amit Kanwar, Mr. Sanjay Ramteke, Dr. Aditya Soni, Smita Bhakare and others were present.

Winning team: Harshal Marotkar, Rajat Joshi, Smeet Joshi, Pratham Gupta, Danesh shivpeth, Lakshay Joshi, Om Kurutkar, Nikhil Chandrakar, Imauel PC, Ajay Pandey, Amol Sawarkar, Ayush Ragde, Coach: Dr. Amit Kanwar