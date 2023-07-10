Hislop women football champion

Hislop College bagged the winner’s trophy by defeating Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education (IDCPE) 2-0 in the final match. For Hislop College, Isah Sillare scored the first goal in 13th minute and then in 38th minute Sneha Uikey doubled the lead.

In the semifinal, Hislop College defeated NMD College, Gondia by 2-0. For Hislop College, Mayuri Marathe scored the first goal in 1st minute and Sneha Uikey increased the lead in the 15th minute.

The prizes were given by the hands of former corporator Nagesh Sahare. Director Department of Physical Education & Sports, RTMNU Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, IDCPE principal Dr. Sharda Naidu, Dr. Purnima Kapta, Dr. Vandana Ingle, Dr. Amit Kanwar, Atul Wankhede and others were also present on the occasion.

Winning team: Riya Bhadoriya, Isha Sillare, Mayuri Marathe, Rakshanda Amale, Veronika Anthony, Sweety Singh, Megha Khorgade, Javeriya Qureshi, Nidhi Verma, Sneha Uikey, Anchal Mourya, Akanksha Dullarwar, Chanchal Dhotarkar, Khushboo Sen, Joyce Urkude, Janvi Parteti, Rounak Khatwani, Coach – Dr. Amit Kanwar