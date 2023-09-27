Home teams Bapuna, XI, Dinshaw's XI lose matches

Dinshaw XI failed to defend their tally of 146/8 against Chhattisgarh for whom Prashant Sai Painkra bowled splendidly to claim 4 wickets for 16 runs.

Chhattisgarh got off to a poor start, but recovered from 66/5 to chase down the target in 17.5 overs, courtesy an unfinished 81-run stand for the sixth wicket between Sanjeet Desai (68 n.o.) and captain Ajay Mandal (39 n.o.).

In the day’s other match, Bapuna XI failed to chase down Baroda’s tally of 158/8 and went down by just two runs. The home team lost both their openers --- Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey --- in the very first over bowled by Lukman Meriwala. They lost Nayan Chavan in the next over to be 3/3, but were revived by some aggressive batting by Apoorv Wankhade (46). However, it was not enough as Dhruv Patel, who had made a hard-hitting 37, claimed three wickets for 28 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Dinshaw’s XI 146/8 in 20 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 33, Mohit Kale 46, Siddhesh Wath 21; Prashant Sai Painkra 4/16)

CSCS: 147/5 in 17.5 overs (Sanjeet Desai 68 n.o., Ajay Mandal 39 n.o.; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/28)

Result: Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh won by 5 wkts

BARODA CA vs BAPUNA XI

Baroda CA 158/8 in 20 overs (Harsh Desai 27, Ninad Rathwa 30, Bhanu Pania 27, Dhruv Patel 37; Aditya Sarvate 2/15, Dipesh Parwani 2/31)

Bapuna XI 156/9 in 50 overs (Shubham Dubey 26, Apoorv Wankhade 46, Harsh Dubey 19; Lukman Meriwala 3/30, Dhruv Patel 3/28)

Result: Baroda CA won by 2 runs