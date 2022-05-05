Horrific accident on Ramtek road, one died and two injured in road accident

A horrific incident has happened near Tumsar-Ramtek road near Usarra bridge, a young man got killed on Wednesday night on the road. A man from the Nagpur district was killed and two others were injured in an accident in which a two-wheeler fell asleep on its way to the village after the wedding reception.

The accident took place near the Usarra bridge around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Prajwal Jalandhar Gaikwad (25, resident of Nayakund, Tal. Parshivani, Dist. Nagpur), while the injured have been identified as Arvind Amardeep Gajbhiye (26) and Shravan Purushottam Gajbhiye (15, resident of Daghe, Nayakund). Rahul Borkar of Usarra got married at Parsivani on Tuesday. The guests from Nayakund had come for the reception on Wednesday night. Among them were Prajwal Gaikwad, Arvind Gajbhiye, and Shravan Gajbhiye. The three were on their way to Nayakund at night after completing the reception.

Prajwal, a two-wheeler driver, was struck by a bright light while approaching a single cement road near the bridge at Usarra on the Tumsar to Ramtek road. So he saw nothing further. So the two-wheeler went down the single road. On the way back, the two fell asleep and all three fell down. Prajwal was beaten to death and Arvind and Shravan were injured. After getting information about this incident, Andhalgaon police admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment.

Road work near Usarra Bridge on Tumsar to Ramtek State Highway has been under construction for the last three years. This is a one-way street, and drivers have to work hard at night. There have been several accidents on this road so far, some of which have resulted in casualties. The villagers had also agitated for immediate completion of the road. However, the road work was not completed. So the villagers are asking how many victims the road will be repaired.