Host DNC drub NIT by 10 wickets

Batting first NIT were all out for 12 runs in two overs. Thanks to Aryan Meshrma and Ricky Sharma who ripped thru the batting line up and claimed five-wicket haul each. In reply DNC achieved the target without losing any wicket. Abhishek Dhanore remained unbeaten on 16 and completed the formalities.

In, the second match, DNC senior recorded an eight-wicket victory over SB Jain College. Batting first SB Jain College scored 80 all out in 16 overs . Uddhav Patil (18), Anuj Khandare (14) and Mithilesh Zolke (12) were the main scorers. For DNC Sr, Harshal Shankpal and Hardik Nakhate shared six wickets between them.

In reply, DNC Sr. achieved the target losing just two wickets in 11.3 overs. Thanks to Bhargav Barde top hammered 41. Saivedant (18) and Sujal Chavala (11) were other scorers.

