IFFC blank Veer FC 2-0

organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Thursday.

IFFC were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Vedant Nagfase put them ahead in the 26th minute.

After a change of ends, Fawaaz Sayyad increased the lead 2-0. Veer forwards too tried their best to reduce the deficit but in vain.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Shekhar Sahu of IFFC in the 70th minute. Tejas Kale (39th min) of Veer FC was also cautioned for rough tackle.

In the second match, RahulAcademy and Al Fateh played out a goalless draw.

In super division match Eleven Star overcame Eagle FC 1-0. Thanks to ShadabAkhtar who scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Eleven Star's Arsalan Ahmad (27th min) and Shabab Akhtar (62nd min)were shown yellow cards during the proceedings. From Eagle side, Faizan Ansari (27th min) was warned.