IM Upadhyaya wins rapid chess crown

Anwesh Scored 8.5 points out of nine round to become richer by Rs 50,000 and a glittering trophy. The event was recognised by Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, AICF and FIDE.

Kartavya Unadkat of Gujarat, WIM Srishti Pandey of Nagpur and Nihaan Pohane of Chandrapur all scored eight points and were adjudged 2nd to 4th based on the basis of their tie-break scores. M. Srinivas Rao of Andhra Pradesh, Vedant Bhardwaj of Madhya Pradesh and Arush Chitre of Nagpur finished 5th to 7th respectively with 7.5 points.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of member of MCA Observer Committee SS Soman, organising secretary and secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas and chief arbiter IA Swapnil Bansod.

Cash prizes were distributed to top 20 finishers. In addition, Prizes were also distributed to best veterans, best Nagpur player, best unrated player, best rated player . Apart from it trophies were given to top 10 finishers in Under-7,9,11,13 and 15 for boys and girls separately.

Swapnil Bansod was assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Shubham Soni, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Yogesh Mohite, SNA Sonal Tambi, SNA Nilesh Channawar, SNA Shyam Agrawal, SNA Shrikant Bagde, SNA Gayatri Panbude, SNA Bharti Dhote, Prathamesh Machave, Shishir Indurkar and Amit Bhongare.