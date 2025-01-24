India -England ODI online ticket sale from Feb 2

The online tickets will be available on mobile application “District by Zomato” and also through their official website “district.in”. The sale will commence on February 2 from 10:00 am onwards. Each person shall be entitled to book up to a maximum of two (2) tickets only linked to a one (1) mobile number and one (1) Email ID.

The tickets booked online can be redeemed from February 3, 2025 till February 5, 2025 from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm at the Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur only. The ticket redemption shall also be done on the match day i.e. 6th February 2025 from 9.00 am till 2.00 pm at the Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur . VCA has made special arrangements with Orphanages for orphan children to witness the match. Free transportation and frree tickets for such orphan children have been arranged by VCA

Meanwhile the sale of tickes for VCA life members and VCA-affiliated clubs will be held from January 29 to January 31 from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm. The sale of tickets to members will be done offline only

Free parking

The Jamtha cricket ground is fully prepared to host the match. Free and adequate parking arrangements have been made. With the co-operation and promptness of NMRDA, the Jamtha approach road has been newly laid and completed in a very short period of time. The VCA stadium at Jamtha, can accommodate about 44,000 spectators and will be hosting an ODI match after 6 years. The Jamtha Stadium had last hosted a One Day match in March 2019 against Australia. This will be the 9th ODI to be played at Jamtha Stadium and 23rd overall ODI to be played at Nagpur.

Both the teams will arrive on February 3 and the practice sessions of the teams are on Febaurry 4 and 5

SALE OF TICKETS TO SPECIALLY ABLED PERSONS

VCA has reserved a certain number of seats for Specially Abled Persons. The sale of tickets to Specially Abled Persons and their attendants will be held only on 1st February ’2025 through “OFFLINE” mode at Bilimoria Hall, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm. Specially abled persons will have to produce a Government Certificate while buying the tickets.

Tickets for school students

The sale of tickets for school students (through respective schools only) on first come first serve basis will be held only on Fabruary 1 through offline mode at Bilimoria Hall, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm as per the policy of VCA. The seats for such School Students have been reserved in the West Stand (1st floor).