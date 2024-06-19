India faces Afghan challenge in Super-8 stage

Will Virat come at number three?

The question is whether the Indian team will make some changes in its combination in this important match . Opener Virat Kohli struggled with form in the group stage. Will he be fielded at number three in the Super-8 stage or Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant will be asked to open the innings? Rishabh Pant's place is confirmed but Shivam Dubey may have to sit out to make room for Jaiswal. A fast bowler Mohammad Siraj may also have to sit out. Despite Siraj being dropped, there is still a possibility that Bumrah will get support from Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. . By keeping a fast bowler on the bench, the batting order of the team will become stronger.There are two spin bowlers in the team in the form of Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chance for Kuldeep or Chahal?

The pitches of West Indies have become very slow and flat now. On such pitches the lies of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal can be effective. So will Team India take the risk of including an additional spin bowler (Kuldeep or Chahal) in the final eleven? Whatever happens, India will have to be very cautious against Afghanistan and keep a close eye on the team. Rohit Sharma should not think that there are relatively weak teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the group. By defeating the teams we will secure our place in the semi finals.

IPL Experience

About eight members of the Afghanistan team have experience of playing in the IPL, due to which they are aware of the capabilities of Indian players. This is a situation of advantage for Afghanistan. Another thing is that when the Afghanistan team comes out against a big team like India, it does not look at the opponent and becomes very ambitious.

Avoid if-but situations

The group in which India and Afghanistan are in the Super-8 stage is quite strong. It also includes Australia, which has troubled India a lot in the last one year. The Indian team will try to avoid ifs and buts to enter the final four. India has to play its last match in the Super-8 stage against Australia. India will want to secure a ticket to the semi-finals before the match against Australia. Bangladesh is also in this group. Bangladesh may not be a strong team but it has been in international cricket for the last 25 years. It also has high quality players.