India Sports win thriller in extra time

In above 13 years girls section, The final score in regular time was equalised (23-23) . The deadlock was continued (27-27) in the extra time also. Finally, in another extra time Team IndiaSorts scored fourth points more (34-30) than their rivals to win the thriller. For the winning side, Swati Wankhede (13) and Shivali Jaggi(9) were the main scorers. For Vision, the efforts of Dhviti Sanghani (19) and Sharvari Nene (7) went in vain.

In another match Team KarniKings defeated Team Multifit Gallannts 41-26 in above 13 boys section. For the winners, Siddhesh Kulkarni top scored with 20 baskets. Gaurav Reddy (10) ably supported him. For Gallants, Neerav Naidu 14 and Sumedh Nipane 8 were the main scorers.

Results

Above 13 Boys: Team Karni Kings 41 (Siddesh Kulkarni 20, Gaurav Reddy 10) beat Team Multifit Gallants 26 (Neerav Naidu 14, Sumedh Nipane 8)

Above 13 Girls: Team India Sports 34 (Swati Wankhede 13, Shivali Jaggi 9) beat Team Vision 30 (Dhviti Sanghani 19, Sharvari Nene 7) Final Score in regular time 23 -23, ET 1: - 27-27 OT2: - 34 - 30

Under 13 Girls: Team Hansa 11 (Kanishka Mande 11) beats Team Spacewood 8 (Prarthana Hiranwar 2)

Under 13 Boys: Team Blue Boys 14 (Krish Sahu 10, Bharat Sutar 4) beat Team Jaika Insurance 12 (Arjun Chourasiya 6, Ishan Potkile 6).