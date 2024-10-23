Indian gymkhana record ouright victory

In response to Indian Gymkhana's first innings total of 187, Advocate XI were bundled out for 176 and thus conceded lead to the opponents. In their second innings Indian Gymkhana made 152 all out and thus put 163 run victory target. However, Advocate XI were bundled out for 117 thanks to Gourav Dhoble who claimed six wickets.

In another match at Shree SportsYerla gorund, Risab Oberai claimed five-wicket haul conceding 60 runs as Ruby Colts defeated Anurag Cricket Club on the basis of first innings lead.

At NSSM, New MS Dhoni Academy Ground , Reshimbagh Gymkhana defeated MRCC on the basis of first innings lead

BRIEF SCORESAt Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 187 all out in 40.4 overs

Advocate XI CC 1st innings: 176 all out in 29.4 overs

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings: 152 all out in 40.2 overs (Prabhal Choukhande 50; Aditya Kukde 6/61, Hrushikesh Pawar 4/52)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings: 117 all out in 24.3 overs (Aditya Kukde 56 not out; Gaurav Dhoble 6/42, Nachiket Parande 4/40)

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by 46 runs

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla

Ruby Colts 1st innings 453/8 in 90 overs (Siddarth Kapre 86, Sachin Katari 210; Abhishek Sohgaura 53; Kamal Tripathi 4/58)

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 323 all out in 72.1 overs (Yash Sharma 53, Himanshu Shinde 103, Somu Sikanwar 47; Risab Oberai 5/60, Shanmesh Deshmukh 3/33)

Result: Match drawn, Ruby Colts won on first innings lead

At NSSM, New MS Dhoni Academy Ground 1

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 289 all out in 66.3 overs

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club : 1st innings 152 all out in 52.4 overs

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 2nd innings (Following on) 128/1 in 14 overs (Apoorv Wankhade 83, Darshan Nalkande 42 not out)

Result: Match drawn, Reshimbagh Gymkhana won on first innings lead