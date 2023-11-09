Indian Meiraba, Arjun-Kapila triumph

Nagpur, Sept 18

Meiraba Maisnam claimed men' singles title whereas MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila walked away with men's doubles crown in BWF International Challenge Badminton Championship organised by Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur here on Sunday.

The foreigners dominated the Nagpur tournament as out of total five titles they won three. India shuttlers claimed men's singles and doubles title. Japan won women singles and doubles title whereas Thailand clinched mixed doubles crown.

In the men's singles final, fourth seed Meiraba who is the first Indian to win the international title on debut stunned second seed Mithun Manjunath 21-14, 21-16 in straight two games.

In the first game, Meiraba who was trailing equalised the score 9-9. Then the game was keenly contested till Meiraba took 13-12 lead. Then the shuttler of Prakash Padukone Academy never looked back anc went on to win 21-14 in 19 minutes The spectators witnessed tough fight between these two practice parter. On the score was 5-5 Meiraba restored parity by taking point after long rally. Again the score was equalised on 9-9.then Meiraba playing in positive frame of mind and on the basis of powerful smashes took the lead and maintained it till the end to win the game 21-16.

However the women's singles was one sided affair in which Japanese Kayama made a light work of Indian shuttler Gadde Ruthvika Shivani (IND) 21-11, 21-11.

The men's doubles final was also a close affair that was lasted for more than one hour. Indian pair MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won the first game 21-17. In the second game their opponents from Thailand Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Nanthakam Yordphaisong regrouped themselves and levelled the scoe by winning it 20-22. In the decider, Indian pair overcame the stiff challenge of their foreign rivals 21-18.

It was all Japan women doubles final in which the dream of women singles champion Kayama to win double crown was shattered. She and her partner Kaho Osawa lost to Chisato Hoshi-Miyu Takahshi 18-21, 21-19, 16-21.

In the mixed doubles Thailand's Ruttanapak-Oupthong-Jhenica Sudjaipraparat overcame Indian pair Gouse Shaik- Maneesha K 21-18, 21-9.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari distributed the prizes in the presence of district collector Dr Vipin Itankar, MBA president Arun Lakhani, NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar and others.

Result (finals)

Women's singles: Miho Kayama (JPN) bt Gadde Rutvika Shivani (IND) 21-11, 21-11

Men's singles: Meiraba Luwang Maisnam (IND) bt Mithin Manjunath 21-14, 21-16

Women doubles: Chisato Hoshi-Miyu Takahshi (JPN) bt Miho Kayana-Kaho Osawa (JP) 21-18 m 19-21, 21-16.

Men's doubles: MR Arjun- Dhruv Kapila bt Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Nanthakam Yordphaisong (THA) 21-17, 20-22, 21-18.

Mixed doubles: Ruttanapak-Oupthong-Jhenica Sudjaipraparat (THA) bt Gouse Shaik- Maneesha K (IND) 21-18, 21-9.