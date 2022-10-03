Indian Olympiad, St John's Kids World, BVM in semis

Nagpur, Oct 3

Indian Olympiad School along with St John's High School, Kids World and BVM Ashti entered the semis in the ongoing YMCA Inter-School Under-16 Football Tournament at Rulla Police ground, here on Monday.

In the first quarterfinal, Indian Olympiad School defeated BVM Shrikrishnanagar 1-0. Thanks to Moin Sethiya who scored the winning goal in the ninth minute.

St John's entered the semis defeated St Vincent Palllotti 1-0. Ujaif Sayyad struck in the 18th minute to ensure the victory.

Kids World downed BVM Trimurti Nagar 3-1. Uman Singh played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in the 27th and 35h minutes. He was well supported by Vedant Londhe who found the net in the 24th minute.

BVM Ashti too entered the semis. They thrashed Centre Point School, Dabha 4-0. Manthan Madne scored two goals in 18th and 22nd minute. Immanuel Paul (10th min) and Aryansh Rao (26th min) were other goal scorers.

CPS (W), SFS Nimkkheda girls in final

Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar and Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar girls set up a title clash. In the first semi-final, CPS blanked St Joseph's 2-0. Samaira Khurana (6th min) and Arya Kumbhare (21st min) fashioned the victory.

SFS Nimkheda entered the final defeating DPS Dabha 3-0. The score was nil during the regulation time. In tie-breaker, Rashi Luhare, Samiksha Madankar, and Prapti Kirpan scored the goals for the winning team.

Today's fixtures

Boys semis: Indian Olympiad School V/S Kids World School at 8:30 am; St. John’s High School V/S Schoo at 9:15 am.

Girls final: S.F.S. English School, Nimkheda V/S Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar at 3 PM

Boys final: Winner of 1st semi 1 V/S Winner of 2nd semi at 4 pm