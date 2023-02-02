Indian players reached city with coach Dravid

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 2, 2023 09:20 PM 2023-02-02T21:20:02+5:30 2023-02-02T21:20:02+5:30

Apart from these two, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel have also reached the city. Indian players are reaching the city in different groups for the first Test of the four-Test series to be played against Australia from February 9. The players of the host team will engage in practice sessions on Friday and Saturday at the Civil Lines Ground of VCA.

