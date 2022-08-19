Indira Nagar, Narendra Nagar advance

Nagpur, Aug 19

Indira Nagar and Narendra Nagar entered the next round in South Division Slum Football Tournament organised by Krida Vikas Sanstha at Kundnlal Gupta vVchnalya, Jattarodi, (Imamwada) ground on Friday.

Indira Nagar defeated Parwati Nagar 1-0. For the winning team,-- Roman Chaudhari scored the goal. In another match, Narendra Nagar blanked Sirspeth 3-0. Gaurav sarpe, Sahil Yadav and Rohit Bihade scored one goal each for the winning team. Parwati Nagar 'B' drubbed Manewada 4-0. Thanks to Sumit Yadav who slammed all four goals.