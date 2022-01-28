Institutions celebrate Republic Day

Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass: The school celebrated the 73rd Republic Day based on the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. To appreciate the brave unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, an initiative was taken and stories of heroes like Khudiram Bose, Matangini Hazra and Pingali Venkayya were shared with the students via the Virtual assembly for a week to observe the ‘Veer Gatha Programme’. The virtual celebration commenced with the video showcasing the flag hoisting ceremony in the school wherein Principal, Mrs Perveen Cassad unfurled the tricolour. In the Republic Day video, we celebrated the glorious achievements of our Indian heroes viz. Neeraj Chopra, Vikram batra, Harnaz Sandhu, Abhijeet Gupta, Ankita Sharma and our alumna Malvika Bansod. We also cheered for our CPS heroes who strove towards excellence and earned accolades in the curricular and co-curricular realm and sports. Our students had also put up a virtual art and craft exhibition to commemorate the occasion. The video concluded with our Principal enlightening the viewers with her inspiring message.

Dhanwate National College: Acting principal Dr Bharti Khapekar hoisted the tri-colour at Dhanwate National College on the occasion of Republic Day. She received guard of honour from NCC cadets who later performed march past. The cadets also designed a rangoli on the theme of 'Girls Enntry in NDA' slogan in front of tri-colour.

Dr Devendra Wankhede conducted the proceedings. Dr Subhash Dadhe, Shivani Kamdei, Durgesh Menghe, Kanchan Meshram, Himashi Deshmukh, Shubham Mule and others worked hard for the success of programme.