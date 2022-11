Inter-bank chess on Nov 20

Sheetal Panbude will be the tournament Arbiter. Entries will be accepted upto 9 am at the venue on Sunday. Entry fee is Rs.200 per player. For entries and more details, interested can contact Rajesh Joshi (982293160), Praful Nandedkar-(9890589041), Sheetal Panbude (9822721386), CD Manke (9890647835), Mangesh Puranik (9763186247) and Harshal Shende (9545998722).