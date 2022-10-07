Inter-college chess event from Oct 12

Nagpur, Oct 7

The Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University is organising an Inter-College Chess Competition for men and women from October 12 to 15 at St Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering and Technology Wardha road.

The players have been asked to report at the venue at 9 a.m. on October 8. Dr Ashlesha Nagpure will be the teacher in charge whereas arbiter from Nagpur District Chess Association Pravin Pantawne will be the technical manager of the tournament. Prof. Ramanuj Chakraborty will be the event coordinator.