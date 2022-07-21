Inter-College sports events: Last day for entries July 30

The Inter-College Sports Competitions of RTM Nagpur University are slated to begin in the first week of September. Although the varsity sports department has so far not declared the calendar, the interested colleges have been asked to confirm their entries before July 30 with entry fees.

In the first phase, the entries of 37 games will be accepted whereas the list of those games which were introduced in 2019-2020 will be declared after finalizing entry fees, informs the director of the department of sports Dr Sharad Suryavanshi.

The colleges have been asked to give separate entries of 21 kilometre half marathon for men and women, 20 km walking for men and 5 km walking for women. Students from 17 to 25 years age can participate in these events.

Those students who will participate in Inter-College Sports Competitions will get 10 grace marks whereas those who will achieve first, second or third place will be awarded 15 grace marks. For the participation in Maharahstra State Inter-University Competition (Ashwamedh), West Zone Competitions, All India Inter-University, Khelo India Inter University Games 25 grace marks will be awarded.

For more details interested can contact Javed Rehman on mobile no 7709442547.