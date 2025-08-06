Inter-school karate tourney held

Dr. Sambhaji Bhosle, Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sambhaji Bhosle, Lambat and Shabbir Shaha graced the event.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 200 contestants, including 25 students from various Hingna Taluka schools, competing across three age groups: Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19, in both boys’ and girls’ categories. The competition was held under the expert supervision of chief referee Sanjay Solanki assisted by Shyam Verma and Vishal Rajput.

Principal, G. H. Raisoni Public School Meenakshi Bhatia,Sports Officer, Raisoni Education Dr. Inderjeet Singh Randhawa, Lalsingh Yadav, Bhawana Yeutkar and other.s

Reena Chaube, Sudheer Thakre, Sonu Kamde, Ashish Shukla, Roshani Joshi, and Kalpana Tomar worked hard for the success of event under the guidance of Chairman of Raisoni Education Sunil Raisoni and director Palakh Raisoni.