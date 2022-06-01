International skating coach visits NU sports dept

Nagpur,

Indian skating coach Italy's Julio Ravsi visited the sports department of RTM Nagpur University on Wednesday.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi welcomed him by presenting shwal, shfiral and bouquet.

The Italian coach congratulated the varsity for including skating in inter-college competitions and All-India Inter-University Championship. He also asked the varsity authorities to make the facilities available for skating on varsity premises. He also congratulated Sancheti College student Kasturi Tamhankar for winning two silver and a bronze medal in the All India Inter-University Skating Championship in 2019-20. The secretary of Nagpur District Skating Association Dr Upendra Verma and Yugbahadur Chhetri were also present on the occasion.