Invest in health, follow diet

While appreciating Lokmat's effort of creating an awareness about health among masses Agrawal said, " There is a lot of team effort to make this event a grand success. I have observed that runners actually wait for this event to show their talent. In fact, I would like to say this event has become a festival and people from all walks of life right from politicians, bureaucrats participate in it”.

Agrawal said, “ Being the the presenting partner of the event we feel very proud to be associated with the Maha Marathon. Lokmat group has been organising Maha Marathon at a big scale. I have experienced that this is one of the best organised events and has created its own identity in the country”, he said.

Good response to CP bathroom fitings

Plasto has launched CP bathroom fittings and it is receiving good response from the customers. Director NeeleshAgrawal said, " Our product is of best quality and are available at an affordable price with 10 year service guarantee".

Secondly, the Plasto will also launch plastic furniture like tables, chairs etc along with household items like buekets, tubs, magga, dustbins etc in coming two or three months.

The 10 layer tank recently launched by the Plasto is also receiving good response. " The speciality of this product is that it is space saving and good from safety point of view. Secondly, the strength and life of tank have also increased."

About expansion plan, Agrawal said one new big project is coming in future in Nagpur in other industrial area.