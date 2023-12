Ishwari, Paashant, Suhog Akshay, Anjali, Nilma, Anshuja triumph

Other swimmers who also bagged gold medals include Taha Wardhawala, Pranay Singh, Shardul Bhusari, Bapu Selukar, Abdul Jameel, Sachgi Namdev, Shravani Garaje,Dr Anshuja Kimmatkar, Nilima Watkar, Anjali Gajbhiye, Gulab Chaturkar, Rajnandini Samarth, Chandrashekhar Patil, and dr Bapu Seluka.r In all 83 swimmers from 8 to 65 years participated in various cateogries.

Chandrapal Choukse, Hridaynarayan Yadav, Rajesh Jaiswal, Ratnamala Jaiswal, Rajendra Bawankule, Prabhakar Sathe, Gouri Shankar Mishra, Rishiksh Kimmatkar and others also graced the event. The winners got medals and certificates. Prajakta Duble, Vedashree Bondre, Ujali Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar Garje, Vilas Shinde, Vinita Durugkar and others worked hard for the success of event. Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, Jayant Duble, Sushil Durugkar, Amol Raipurkar and Arun Bute looked after the technical aspects of the event. Dr Dnyanesh Dhaulkar conducted the proceedings and Prof. Shyam Phalke proposed a vote categoriesof thanks.