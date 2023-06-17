It's official: NU to host State Krida Mahotsav in Nov-Dec

It is pertinent to note that Lokmat Times in its June 16 edition had reported that the varsity is interested in hosting the event in November-Decmber. As per the press release issued by varsity, students from 22 agricultural and non-agricultural universities of the state will participate in the event organised from November 25 to December 1, 2023.

Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr. Raju Hivse, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi are making a plan to organise the Krida Mahotsav in a smooth manner. As earlier reported this year four new sports have been included. These include badminton, table tennis, chess and football.The Krida Mahotsav generally includes sports like kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, basketball and athletics

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University has got the opportunity to organise the Krida Mahotsav for the third time. The university has previously hosted the event in 1999 and 2012. This is the third time the university has got this opportunity.

Individual competitions for women athletes

Until the previous Krida Mahotsav, the combined competitions of male and female athletes were organised. However, for the first time, the Krida Mahotsav for women athletes will be organised by Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, while the men's competition will be hosted by Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University.