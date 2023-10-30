JCPE emerge overall champ

JCPE secured total 88 points to win the championship. They were followed by SB City College (80) and Gondia's Saket College of Physical Education (60).

In the women's section, JCPE earned highest 46 points. SB City (31) and Samarth Vidyalaya, Lakhni (24) secured second and third place respectivley.

In the men's section, with 41 points SB City won the title. They were followed by Saket Mahavidyalaya (38) and JCPE (33). In the women's section, Mitali Bhoyar of Mohota Science and Riya Dohtare of Chakrapani Vidyalaya were declared as best athletes. In the men's section, the honour went to Sourabh Tiwari.

Swati Uikey of Arunrao Kalode Mahavidyalaya was declared the best jumper. In the men's section, Aman Shendre triumphed.

University finance officer Harish Paliwal, PWS College principal Yeshwant Patil were the guests of the prize distribution function. Member of board of physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Dhannjay Welukar presided over the function. Dr Sonali Shirbhate conducted the proceedings while Dr Sharad Suryawanshi made introductory remarks. Dr Aditya Soni proposed a vote of thanks.