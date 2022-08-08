JEE Main result: Allen's Adwai achieves AIR 36

Hisaria said, 41 students scored more than 99 percentile and 181 students scored more than 90 percentile. Of these, 125 scored more than 95 percentile and 72 scored more than 98 percentile. AIR includes three students in the top 500, 9 in the top 1000, 25 in the top 5000 and 48 in the top 10000. Sneha Pareek scored 100 percentile i.e. 300 out of 300 marks in NTA JEE-June Main result. In this, she secured AIR second rank. Sneha was the student of the institute for two years. She remained the AIR topper. This year there were 10,26, 799 students appearing for the JEE-Main exam. Out of them 9, 5, 590 students gave the exam. Advai's mother Shraddha Srivastava was present at the press conference.

Achieves ranking due to

regular study: Krishna

Advai Krishna said “ Due to regular study, practice, guidance of expert teachers of the institute and updated study procedure of the institute, I got 36th rank in all India level. I also received vauable guidance from prents. Now I will get good marks in advance exam also”