Jennifer bags women singles bronze in national TT
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2024 08:20 PM2024-10-21T20:20:02+5:302024-10-21T20:20:02+5:30
.his is her first medal in the national tournament in the women's category. She was the State champion in the women's category in 2023.
In the semi-final, she lost to Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB, 4-0. Earlier in the quarterfinal, Jennifer defeated Kaushani Nath of RSPB 3-1. In the pre-quarters, she downed Haryana paddlerSuhana Saini 3-1. In the round of 16, she overcame Soumya Das of Bengal, 3-1 and in the round of 32, Jannifer downed state colleague Pritha Vartikar.
She is being coached in Chennai under R Rajesh. She has also thanked the secretary of or the Nagpur District Table Tennis Associaiton INDTTA) secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis and other officials.