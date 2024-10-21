Jennifer bags women singles bronze in national TT

.his is her first medal in the national tournament in the women's category. She was the State champion in the women's category in 2023.

In the semi-final, she lost to Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB, 4-0. Earlier in the quarterfinal, Jennifer defeated Kaushani Nath of RSPB 3-1. In the pre-quarters, she downed Haryana paddlerSuhana Saini 3-1. In the round of 16, she overcame Soumya Das of Bengal, 3-1 and in the round of 32, Jannifer downed state colleague Pritha Vartikar.

She is being coached in Chennai under R Rajesh. She has also thanked the secretary of or the Nagpur District Table Tennis Associaiton INDTTA) secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis and other officials.