Jennifer enters women singles semis

In the women singles quarter, 17th seed Jennifer shocked ninth seed Manasi Chiplunkar 13-11, 11-7, 11-5. Earlier in the pre-quarters she got the better of Senhora Dsouza of MCD 7-11, 11-8, 11-4, 4-11, 11-6.

Jennifer also made it to Under-19 girls quarters. In the pre-quarters she defeated sixth seed Kavya Bhatt 11-6, 1-8, 11-6.