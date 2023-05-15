Jennifer helps India win round 2

Though not linked to the July Asian Youth Championships in Doha, the U-15 Indian girls scored r 3-0 win over Bangladesh to put up a grand show. Jennifer gave a winning start to India defeating Asma Khatun 11-5, 11-7, 11-2. In the second single, Sayanika Maji defeated Jannat Musrat 11-4, 11-6, 11-4 to give 2-0 lead to India. In the doubles, Sayanika/Avisha Karmakar turned the tables on Jannat/Asma 8-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 and won the match 3-0.