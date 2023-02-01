Jennifer wins women doubles gold

. Interestingly, Tanisha Kotecha and Risha Mirchandani from Maharashtra bagged the silver medal in this category. Maharashtra's Jash Modi and Neel Mulye won the bronze medal in men's doubles.In women's doubles, it was certain that both the medals would go to Maharashtra as the Maharashtra pair had reached the final. The only curiosity was which pair would win and how. Pritha and Jennifer defeated Tanisha and Risha 13-11, 11-9, 11-7. In all the three games Maharashtra players played excellent games like return hit, chops, counter attack and made the fans enjoy the game. Preetha and Jennifer said after the match, "The title was assured but we did not expect that the final match would be against our own team mates. Of course, our team mates were competing in the final so we also enjoyed the game."