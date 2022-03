Just Clean, Landmak girls record easy wins

Team Just Clean downed Team Titans 11-7. Thanks to Rishika Dhawal who single-handedly scored nine baskets for the winner. From the losing side, Vidhi Parasrampuria 7 top-scored with 7 points. In another match of the same category, Team Landmark overcame Team APS International 19-0 in a one-sided affair. For the winners, Riddhi Borkar stole the show by scoring 14 baskets.

Meanwhile SNG celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday in a unique manner by organising an exhibition match between girl players and their mothers.

Results

U-13 Girls: Team Just Clean (Rishika Dhawal 9) beat Team Trivium Titans (Vidhi Parasrampuria 7) 11-7; Team Landmark (Riddhi Borkar 14) beats Team APS International 19-0U13 Boys:Team Jaika Insurance (Arjun Chourasia 13) beat Team Sarda (Aryan Thakare 4)18-9

Team Spicy Cagres (Arjun Dume 24) beats Team Sairam (Shreyas Suklikar 4) 26-10

U10 Mini: Team Bulls (Amresh Trivedi 10) beat Team Samurai (Abhiraj Choudhary 4). 10-4

U-13 Boys:- Team Blue Boys (Aritra Parekh 8) beat Team Shree Hyundai (Soham Deodhar 2).12-4; U-13 Girls: Team Sanjeevani Foundation (Plaksha Gupta 8) beats Team SSEH Flyer Girls (Yashika Ukey 2) 12-3