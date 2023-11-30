Kalyani, Khushi bag silver in wrestling

As many as six RTMNU wrestlers have qualified for the All India Inter-University Wreestling Championship.

In the freestyle 57 kg category, Kalyani Mohad lost to Kolhapur's Shiv Kalyani and settled for the silver.

Similarly, in the 62 kg category, Khushi Rani of Madhuritai College of Physical Education suffered a defeat at the hands of Vaishnavi of Mumbai. Khushi gave tough fight to Vaishnavi but in vain. Apart from it, Anjali (53 kg), Nikita Lanjewar (72 kg), Manisha Sharma (68 kg) and Nisha (76 kg) displayed outstanding performance.

The varsity wrestlers achieved success under the guidance of Nilesh Raut. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur Dr Sharad Suryawanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of varsity wrestlers.