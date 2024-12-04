Kanchan appears for RCB trials ahead of WPL auction

Last season Vidarbha skipper Disha Kasat had played for RCB but this season the franchise has released her. Explosive Batter Bharti Fulmali has been retained by Gujarat Giants . Pacer turned Spinner Kanchan who had led Vidarbha in the Senior T-20 Tournament is also a good batter. She has been playing for Vidarbha since 2007 and has a good economy rate inT-20 format of the game.