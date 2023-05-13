Karate camp gets underway

The camp was inaugurated by deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil in the presence of DSO Pallavi Dhatrak .

The camp will provide Kumite & Kata and Team Kumite & Team Kata special training with rules & regulation of World Karate Federation.

Sangita Gire, Deepak Gire, Anil Borwar, Aruna Gandhe, Darshna Yeotikar and other were present during the opening ceremony .

The Programme was conducted by the secretary Mitsuya-Kai Karate Club Dr Zakir Khan and Emmanuel Philip. Pankaj Khandagale made introductory remarks. Mrunal Wankhede proposed a vote of thanks. The camp will continue till June 30 and the players can enroll themselves.