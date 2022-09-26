Karthik appreciates Nagpur crowd

Nagpur, Sept 24

Nagpur, Sept 24: Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik appreciated the Nagpur cricket fans after India recorded six-wicket victory over Australia in second T20 at VCA Jamtha Stadium on Friday night.

The 44,000-capacity stadium was jam-packed as an international match was played in Orange city after almost three years. Although the match was delayed by two and half hours, Nagpurians showed lot of patience and when the crucial match began, they wholeheartedly cheered their star players.

While lauding the crowd, Indian batter Dinesh Karthik, who finished the game by hitting a six and a four in the last over, in a post-match conference said he hadn't witnessed such a crowd for the game since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The batter who is known for his role as a finisher termed the crowd 'unbelievable' and said he was amazed by the fanfare in the city, something he was seeing for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 37-year-old also said that both teams were happy to play even a shortened game despite the outfield issues due to the fans’ energy.

"The amount of people that were standing in the ground, we knew that it was a special occasion for us. After Covid, there have not been many situations where people have come and just been through the whole drive from the hotel to the ground," Karthik said.