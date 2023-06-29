Kartik Kumar inches closer to title, Indrajit maintains challenge

Thhe tournament is being organised by G.H. Raisoni Sport Tand Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation. Indrajit Mahindrakar of Maharashtra with 8 and half points maintains a challenge for Kartik with only one round remaining. Swarna Nihal and Kumar Gaurav with 8 points are on third spot.

Overnight leader Kartik today was pitted against sub junior player Daksh Goyal from Delhi on Top Board. Daksh replied with Sicilian Defense. Kartik played an attacking game right from the opening phase and castled his king to Queenside. He placed his pieces at excellent outpost and launched a decisive attack against Daksh’s King. Daksh got checkmated on 33rd move. The Second Board saw an excellent display of restraint and attack by Indrajit Mahindrakar who was playing against J. Ramkrishna of Telangana. Though the game started with irregular opening with both players taking the game out of book. Both played decisively with Ramkrishna launching a queenside attack but Indrajit countered the same with Kingside attack. Ramkrishna opended the Queeside position but could not break the defense. Indrajit showed great restraint and placed his pieces in excellent position and thwarted all attempts of Ramkrishna. Ramkrishna resigned in 52 moves. The third board game between Nihal Swarna of Andhrapradesh and Kumar Gaurav of Bihar ended in a draw after 29 moves. Current National Under-9 Champion Madhavendra Pratap Sharma of Madhya Pradesh held Senior player Prakash Ram to a draw on 4th Board.

The last round shall be played on Saturday at 9.00 am. Prize distribution function will be held at 3.pm. Seniors BJP leader and a veteran social worker Jaiprakash Gupta and Police Inspector, MIDC Police Station Bhima Narke will grace the occasion and distribute the prizes.