Kasturi adds more medals to her kitty
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 11, 2023 08:15 PM 2023-10-11T20:15:01+5:30 2023-10-11T20:15:01+5:30
Kasturi while representing Maharashtra already won the gold medal in track elimination and silver in point to point elimination track race.
Today Kasturi won a silver medal in 10,000 m road point-to-point elimination event in above 17 girls category. Then she bagged bronze medal in 15 kilometers elimination above 17 inline girls race. Thus she won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals in the nationals.