Kasturi bags silver, Janhavi bronze

Kasturi Tamhankar won silver in 10,000 m track race. Kasturi who is the student of AIIMS achieved this success with 19 points. Belgaon's Ria Acharya won the gold medal with 31 points while Rohtak's Rachita finished thrid.

In 1,000 m track race, Janhavi Kadu, a student of Dharampeth MP Deo Science College clocked 1.48.35 seconds to win bronze. However, in 10,000 m track event she finished fourth. Earlier during World Skates Selection Trials, Janhavi won four gold medals. They have achieved the success under the guidance of university team skating coach Dr Upendra Verma. Prof. PK Singh and Dr Bhagirath honoured the medal winning skaters. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of university skaters.