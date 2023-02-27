Kate claims five-wicket haul

In the first semi-final to be played on March 1 at Ambedkar College ground defending champion Lokmat will take on Tarun Bharat whereas on the next day The Times of India will play Punyanagari in the second semi-final at the same venue.

Today batting first Tarun Bharat hammered 184 losing seven wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Dainik Bhaskar lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 42 in 12 overs. Yogesh Kate triggered collapse and claimed five wicket conceding just five runs. Mannu Bawa got two for 7. Vikas Ahuja of Suyash Healthcare Group distributed man-of-the match prize.

Brief scores

Tarun Bharat: 184-7 in 20 overs Rupesh Wandre 38, Roshan Tamboli 24; Sunil Gajbhiye 4-0-29-3, Sahcin Mokharkar 4-0-23-2)Dainik Bhaskar 42 all out in 12.1overs ( Satish Umrathe 15, Yogesh Kate 4-1-7-5, Mannu Bawa 3.1-0-7-2.)

Result Tarun Bharat won by 142 runs